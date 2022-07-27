Can governor's rule be imposed in Punjab?

A view of the Punjab Assembly.

The Federal government is working on a summary to impose governor’s rule in Punjab after the Supreme Court removed Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the chief minister, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said Wednesday.

The minister warned the PTI government in Punjab from banning him from coming to the province, saying it would provide them a reason to do so.

However, experts are not convinced by the minister’s reasoning and disputed his logic.

Speaking to Geo News, lawyer and anchorperson Muneeb Farooq said that “Governor's Rule is used as a symbolic terminology in the country.

“There's a provision in Constitution — Article 232 — about an emergency situation and imposed in highly extreme circumstances,” he said.

"President of Pakistan issues the notification in this regard and after his satisfaction that there are certain circumstances in the country like there’s is an internal disturbance or war-like situation which is not under the control of provincial administration.”

In this situation, he said, the federal government exercises its powers vested to the Interior Ministry.

“But, there must be a strong case for this. There's no violence here right now, yes, political polarisation is here and we all must be very careful in language.”

The anchorperson advised that the federal government should now show restraint as there's a new government in Punjab and Sanaullah should not be provoked as well.

He added that PTI leaders like Fawad Chauhdry and Shahbaz Gill, who don't have anything at stake, must not give provocative statements.

“Mistakes may have been committed from the PML-N as well but this provocation might lead to a major disaster and anyone could be a casualty. Both the parties should learn to co-exist and respect each other's mandate.”

He further said that if any misadventure is committed without any basis, then it would be challenged in court and may be struck down. It will only increase political polarisation.

What is Article 232?















