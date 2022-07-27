EXO's Sehun , Jo Joon Young and Jang Yeo Bin in a new love triangle?

EXO’s Sehun alongside, Jo Joon Young and Jang Yeo Bin are reportedly in a new love triangle

Jo Joon Young and Jang Yeo Bin will be starring with EXO’s Sehun in a high school love triangle drama titled Everything We Loved.

Everything We loved is a high school love triangle story that revolves around three students and depicts solid friendship and sincere love.

Sehun and Jo Joon Young will be seen as two best friends whose friendship takes a dramatic turn later when both of them simultaneously fall for a transfer student Jang Yeo Bin.

Sehun, will be seen as Go Yoo a basketball genius who sees the world as having nothing to fear but a lot to love. While Jo Joon Young, will be playing Go Joon Hee, the top student in the entire school.

Go Joon Hee (Jo Joon Young) also receives a kidney transplant from Go Yoo(Sehun); this sheds light on a unique subject of cellular memory, which speculates that memory is transferred to the recipients of organ.

Jang Yeo Bin will be playing transfer student; she is an elite student that can compete with Go Joon Hee for the top rank in school.

Everything We Loved will premiere in 2023.