Amber Heard delays her return to social media after losing lawsuit to Johnny Depp

While Johnny Depp's Instagram followers have doubled after winning defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, his former wife has apparently disappeared from social media.

The Aquaman actress on April 9 said she was going off line for a few weeks due to the court proceedings in Virginia.





She returned to the app for the last time on June 2 to express her disappointment at the court verdict which came in favour of Johnny Depp. She has not posted anything since then.

Amber Hear was quite active on Instagram where she often shared her pictures and videos. She had also posted some pictures with her daughter.

She is followed by more than 5 million followers on the photo and video sharing app where Depp has amassed more than 27 million followers.

