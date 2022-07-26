David Beckham exudes pure family goals in latest pictures

David Beckham and his family’s luxurious holiday in the French Riviera is all about love and laughter.



The Beckhams are living it up on a £1.6million-a-week superyacht during their family outing which also includes Victoria, 48, and sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

The footballer, 47, appeared in high as he watched on proudly while his youngest child steered a jet ski with a family friend behind her.

For her day out, Harper, 11, sported a large blue life vest with her brunette locks styled into a ponytail as she spent some quality time with her doting father.

Cruz also joined the pair on the outing as he took the third jet ski and drove alongside his dad.

Their yacht Madsummer - featuring interior styling by designer Laura Sessa Romboli - offers guest accommodation for up to 12 guests in 10 suites. There are up to 28 crew members on board to provide exceptional service on a charter.

The Beckhams welcomed Cruz's new girlfriend Tana Holding on their trip with the pair looking loved-up during the getaway.