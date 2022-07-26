Alicia Vikander opens up about her early days as a celebrity: I was sad at the height of fame’

The Danish Girl star Alicia Vikander recalled her initial days as an actress and how “she was most sad at the peak of her fame".



Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner said, “In other people's eyes, when I was at my height of fame, I was the saddest. I kept telling myself, 'Take it in. It is incredible.' But I didn't know what to do. There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always by myself.”

Reflecting on her initial days away from family for her first movie, the Irma Vemp star noted, “Film-making on location can be very lonely.”

She continued, “If I didn't have my friends to call, it would have been difficult. I've seen what can happen to people in my industry.”

The Ex Machina actress mentioned that being a celebrity had not been easy as they put up a brave front for cameras despite going through a lot in their personal lives.

“Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards,” explained Alicia.