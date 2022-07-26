Rihanna is the epitome of chic in corset top as she enjoys a day out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Singing sensation Rihanna looked glamorous for a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Sunday evening.
The Fenty Beauty mogul, 34, looked stylish in a satin navy blue corset with cone bra as she enjoyed a dinner date in New York City.
Rihanna put on a loved-up display with the rapper as he guided her down the sidewalk with an object dangling from his mouth.
The gorgeous couple appeared in high spirits as RiRi completed her eye-catching ensemble with a glossy black trench, leggings, and high heels.
A$AP was looking dapper in a navy jacket, shorts, and snazzy black and white shoes.
The couple were not joined by the newest addition to their family, a baby boy they welcomed on 13th May in Los Angeles after she announced her pregnancy in January 2022.
