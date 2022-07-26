Gigi Hadid stuns onlookers as she steps out in cut-out panel dress in Saint-Tropez

Gigi Hadid left onlookers awestruck as she put her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown on Sunday.



The supermodel showed off her incredible physique in cut-out panel dress as she stepped out hand-in-hand with influencer friend Leah McCarthy in Saint-Tropez.



Bella Hadid's sister looked sensational as she slipped her supermodel figure into a daring side slit blue gown. She wore minimal make-up to highlight her natural beauty.

Gigi was joined by her pal Leah McCarthy who dazzled in a white ruffled co-ord. The close pals wore their hair in identical plaits as the two stunners enjoyed a night on the town in the French Riviera.



Zain Malik's baby mom added a touch of glitz wearing a distinctive gold necklace to accessorise her glam night-time look.

Earlier in the day Gigi was seen showcasing her incredible bikini body as she was seen frolicking with the Beckham family on their chartered superyacht in the south of France.