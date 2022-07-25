Diana's brother Earl Spencer 'warned' Harry against marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was reportedly warned by his uncle, Earl Spencer, the brother of his mother Princess Diana, against marrying Meghan Markle in 2018, as per royal expert Tom Bower.
Bower made the claim in his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, saying that not only was Meghan warned against a royal match by her then-talent agent, but Harry was also told to tread with caution.
As per Bower, the warning to Prince Harry came from none other than a close relative, his uncle Earl Spencer, through his brother Prince William.
Bower wrote: “At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married; Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage.”
“His advice provoked a bitter reaction. ‘This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family,” Bower claimed.
Fans shocked as an object was seemingly deflected from hitting Gaga by an invisible force
Ukraine won this year´s contest, held in Italy, ahead of Britain´s entry in second place.
Police informed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have got threats on social media. The accused has been arrested
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s bond with Prince William is ‘struggling' over their father Prince Andrew
Prince Harry finailly unveils the official release date for his upcoming memoir
Tom Bower claims Meghan Markle was on a ‘manhunt’ for an English husband before she met Prince Harry