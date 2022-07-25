Diana's brother Earl Spencer 'warned' Harry against marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was warned against marrying Meghan by his mother Diana's brother, Earl Spencer

Prince Harry was reportedly warned by his uncle, Earl Spencer, the brother of his mother Princess Diana, against marrying Meghan Markle in 2018, as per royal expert Tom Bower.

Bower made the claim in his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, saying that not only was Meghan warned against a royal match by her then-talent agent, but Harry was also told to tread with caution.

As per Bower, the warning to Prince Harry came from none other than a close relative, his uncle Earl Spencer, through his brother Prince William.

Bower wrote: “At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married; Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage.”

“His advice provoked a bitter reaction. ‘This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family,” Bower claimed.