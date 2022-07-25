‘Rawalpindi Express’: Shoaib Akhter announces biopic on his life

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's biopic teaser. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

LAHORE: Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirmed Monday that a biopic titled "Rawalpindi Express" is being made on his life.

The former cricketer took to his official Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a motion poster of the film.

On Instagram, he wrote that the film is currently under production and would feature some never-before-seen facts from his life.

Akhtar, in his post, added that the movie is being directed by Faraz Qaiser and produced by Q Film Production. Akhtar wrote that this is the first international film to be made on the life of a Pakistani cricketer.



“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. The first foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar,” he tweeted.

Shoaib Akhtar began his career against West Indies in December 1997. He became the fastest bowler in the world in the 2003 World Cup, as he bowled at Nick Knight of England breaching the 100-mph barrier with a 100.2-mph delivery.

