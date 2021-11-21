Shoaib Akhtar reveals he will not be able to run anymore

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, will no longer be able to run, he revealed on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, Akhtar told his fans that his "running days are over" as he is going to go to Australia for a total knee replacement surgery very soon.
Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.
He is considered one of the fastest bowlers in cricket’s history along with Australia’s Brett Lee.
