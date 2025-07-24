ACC ends Annual Meeting in Dhaka leaving Asia Cup decision hanging

Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi pictured with other cricket board representatives after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 24, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

DHAKA: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dhaka, with representatives from all 25 member nations in attendance.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), commended the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for its outstanding hospitality over the two-day event.

At a post-meeting press conference, Naqvi expressed gratitude to the BCB and highlighted the strong commitment among member nations to advance cricket in Asia.

He remarked, "We have decided to work together for the betterment of cricket," underscoring the collaborative spirit displayed during the gathering.

Naqvi described the AGM as both "fruitful and memorable," indicating productive outcomes and a positive collaborative spirit among the participating nations.

"These two days were truly memorable. No one wants politics involved — the meeting was held in a very positive environment."

Regarding the Asia Cup 2025, Naqvi assured that a final decision will be made soon, adding that discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are ongoing.

"A decision regarding the Asia Cup will be announced shortly," he stated. "Talks with the Indian Cricket Board are ongoing, and we're optimistic everything will be resolved in due course."

Responding to concerns about the absence of certain individuals, Naqvi clarified that while not everyone could attend in person, every member board was represented.

"Some people couldn't make it to Dhaka — that happens. I myself missed a meeting in Singapore once. Sometimes it's due to scheduling conflicts, but the important thing is that all member boards were represented."

Stressing the importance of unity and collaboration, Naqvi highlighted the collective responsibility of working for the growth of cricket in the region.

"This is a team effort, and we will continue to hold such meetings in the future," he added.

He also confirmed that discussions with the Bangladesh Board on several matters are underway.

"Please wait for the official announcement," he concluded.