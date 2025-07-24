Spain to face England after dramatic win over Germany

Spain's midfielder #06 Aitana Bonmati (C) and Germany's midfielder #18 Giovanna Hoffmann (R) fight for the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final football match between Germany and Spain at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, on July 23, 2025. — AFP

ZURICH: Spain are through to the Women’s European Championship final for the very first time — and they did it in dramatic fashion as Aitana Bonmati struck a superb extra-time winner.

Bonmati struck late in extra time to seal a hard-fought 1–0 win over Germany on Wednesday night.

The victory sets up a mouth-watering final against England in Basel on Sunday — a repeat of the 2023 World Cup showdown that saw Spain crowned world champions.

It was a tense and emotional battle, with Spain dominating possession throughout the game but struggling to break down a resilient German defence until Bonmati delivered the decisive moment.

She broke the deadlock in the 113th minute, picking up a ball in the left channel and spotting a gap left by Germany keeper Ann-Katrin Berger at the near post, before whipping a shot from a tight angle into the net.

Spain captain Irene Paredes struck the foot of the post with a first-half header as her side dominated possession, with the Germans building a solid defensive block and inviting the Spaniards to attack while they attempted to hit on the counter.

Germany winger Klara Buhl was impressive throughout, getting in behind the Spanish defence in the 63rd minute but firing straight at keeper Cata Coll.

With the Germans defending superbly, Spain struggled to break them down, and they were almost caught out in stoppage time when Buhl had a deflected effort that Coll had to claw away. The game ended goalless, forcing extra time.

The Germans, who entered the match with a record of nine wins from ten previous Euro semi-finals, looked likely to drag the contest to penalties – but Bonmati had other ideas.

For Bonmati, who suffered a meningitis-related health scare in the lead-up to the tournament, the goal was especially sweet as it marked Spain’s first-ever victory over Germany at a major finals.

“(I feel) proud. We deserve it. We’ve had a brutal championship. But we’ve also had a great tournament so far until today,” Bonmati said, acknowledging how tough it was to break the Germans down.

“Today we also suffered, of course, against Germany. It’s the first time we’ve beaten Germany too, and for those who win at the end of the European Championship, what more could you ask for, right?”

Berger, who was the hero of Germany’s quarter-final shootout win over France, took responsibility for the goal that led to her side crashing out of the tournament.

“I take the blame for that as well. The near post had to be covered, that’s clear, and that’s why I’m even more disappointed in myself,” she said.

“I can make as many saves as I want, but that goal should have simply been mine, and that’s why I feel incredibly sorry – not even for myself, but for the team – because they really gave everything.”