PCB announces 15-member women’s squad for Ireland T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

The three-match series will be held at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin from August 6 to 10.

Among the notable inclusions is 22-year-old Eyman Fatima, who receives her maiden senior call-up after a strong showing in the National Women’s T20 Tournament in Karachi earlier this year.

The young right-handed batter scored 287 runs across eight matches at an impressive strike rate of 155.14.

The right-handed batter also represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023.

The squad was finalised from among the 24 players taking part in the Women’s Skills camp, which will conclude on 27 July in Karachi.

Following the camp, the 15-member squad will undergo a pre-series camp in Karachi before departing for Ireland to take part in the bilateral series.

Pakistan squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar

Non-travelling reserves:

Neha Sharmin, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah

Player support personnel:

Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (assistant coach fielding), Waleed Ahmed (analyst) and Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist)

Series schedule:

Aug 6 – First T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

Aug 8 – Second T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

Aug 10– Third T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin