Pakistan’s football stalwart and former FIFA referee Ahmed Jan dies at 75

KARACHI: Ahmed Jan, a former FIFA referee, national footballer and long-time manager of the KMC Football Stadium, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness.

His funeral was held at the KMC Football Stadium and was attended by former international and national footballers, ex-secretaries of the Sindh Football Association, officials from district and club football associations, and other members of the local football fraternity.

Ahmed Jan’s football journey began as a goalkeeper for the historic Makran Sports Club in Old Golimar’s Gutter Baghicha area, representing District West. His talent and passion soon earned him a place in the KMC football team, where he became a familiar name on the city’s football circuit.

After stepping away from playing, Ahmed Jan picked up the whistle and became a referee, eventually earning the rare distinction of being recognised by FIFA. But he never really left the field.

He would often say, with a smile, that he was the “caretaker” of the KMC Stadium, not just in name, but at heart. That ground was his second home, and the players, his extended family.

For him, football wasn’t a job or a phase. It was who he was. His pride. His purpose. His passion till the very end.