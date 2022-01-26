Watch what happens when Shoaib Akhtar’s adventure goes wrong in Oman

Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar rides a quad bike.

In a shocking incident, Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s adventure went wrong when his quad bike overturned in Oman but fortunately, he did not receive injuries as he fell on the sand.

In a brief video shared by Shoaib Akhtar on his Twitter handle, the Rawalpindi Express can be seen riding a quad bike in a desert. He tried to take a turn while accelerating the bike and ended up falling down on the sand.

Meanwhile, Akhtar stands up instantly and says, “It was great fun."

Renowned YouTuber Umar Khan can also be seen in the video.

Sharing the video, Akhtar wrote,” Oops #Oman you're getting too adventurous.”