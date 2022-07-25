Ghostwriter makes claim about Prince Harry's earnings

A new claim has been made about how much money Prince Harry is spending on his upcoming memoir.
Harry is earning $20 million for his upcoming memoir, said a report by Fox Business.
The publication reported that Harry's wife Meghan Markle has also written a book called "The Bench".
Commenting on the report, Ghostwriter Joshua Lisec, who has several books under his belt, said, "Prince Harry's price to betray his family was mere $20 million."
He claimed that a hefty percentage of Harry's earning goes to his ghost writer.
"When they say, "Every man has his price," this is what they mean," said the author
