Jennifer Lopez stuns in floral sundress while on honeymoon with dashing husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted enjoying their lavish honeymoon after exchanging vows in a low-key romantic ceremony in Las Vegas.

The gorgeous couple appeared in high spirits on Saturday as they headed out for lunch in the capital along with Ben's 16-year-old daughter Violet, who exactly looks like her mother Jennifer Garner.

The Marry Me actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in Parisian chic look as she sported a floral sundress for the outing, with a square neckline and midi cut.

Standing in the middle of Jennifer and Violet, the Good Will hunting actor looked dapper in a pair of navy chino trousers and a navy overshirt, layered over a plain white T-shirt.

While Violet, who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, wore a polka dot summer dress and a black blazer.

Ben wrapped both arms around Violet and Jennifer, as the trio were surrounded by an entourage as they left the hotel.

One of the most loved couples in Hollywood tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.

