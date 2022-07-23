Nina Dobrev joins boyfriend Shaun White in viral Tik Tok trend

Nina Dobrev, recently took part in the trend of TikTok users comparing their childhood crush to who they "ended up with." In her July 20 video, the Vampire Diaries alum—who has been dating Shaun White for a little over two years—began the video by showing off photos of her childhood crush, Brad Pitt.



However, when it came time to reveal who she ended up with, instead of showing Shaun White the camera instead panned to focus on their adorable dog Mavrick which was also followed by a cute picture of just her and her puppy.

Despite the jokes, the actor and Olympic snowboarder have proved that they are still going strong more than two years after they started dating.

Just recently Shaun announced his retirement from the Olympics after competing in the Beijing Olympics earlier this year, Nina even wrote a sweet tribute to the gold medalist.



"I'm in awe of you," she wrote in a February Instagram post dedicated to the athlete. "Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY."