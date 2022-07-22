Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US life ‘becoming harder to sustain’

Prince Harry has reportedly been finding his life in the UK hard to sustain.

This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in his latest interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley.

He started off by saying, “I think they’re going to find it hard to financially sustain their way of life in America, because all that they can now do is earn money from dishing the Royal Family, and Harry’s book will clearly be one of the most important earners for them.”

“But after that their appeal will disappear, and how they will finance themselves? I don’t know.”

“Will they come back to Britain? No. I don’t think Meghan really ever wanted to live in Britain, she’s a California girl, and she told her own agent at the time that she was looking forward to going back home, by which she meant California.”

“She found England and the suffocation of the Royal Family just too much, and that’s why she was keen to leave as quickly as possible.”