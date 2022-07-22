Seventeen breaks records with 7-time million sellers

The Popular Korean boy band has made history by selling over a million copies of their albums for seven consecutive years crowing them as Seven-time Million sellers.

On July 21st, HYBE Labels and Pledis Entertainment revealed that Seventeen’s 4th full repackaged album Sector 17 has sold over 1032,238 copies in the first three days of its release.

The repackaged album contains 4 additional songs from Seventeen’s 4th full-length album Face the Sun which was released in May.

In addition to Face the Sun being the only repackaged K-pop album to sell over a million copies within the first week, the title track 'World' of Sector 17, topped iTunes Top Chart in 28 countries

Sector 17 is about the journey that members of Seventeen take to face the sun, further on, they find a new world in which they become the blazing sun themselves.

Seventeen made their debut on May 26, 2015, with their first album 17 Carat which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to break through Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.