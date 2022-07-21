Johnny Depp faces backlash for misgendering iO Tillett Wright during libel trial

File Footage

Johnny Depp under fire for misgendering iO Tillett Wright during the bombshell defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Social media users are calling out the disparity of treatment between the Pirates of the Caribbean and singer Lizzo, who had to release a new version of her song GRRRLS after unknowingly using a “harmful ableist slur.”

The Truth Hurts hit-maker recently dropped her latest album Special, after which many fans took to Twitter to point out that while no one reacted to Depp when he misgendered Wright, Lizzo apologized for using the derogatory term.

In the clip now going viral on Twitter, Depp could be seen stumbling over his words while talking about Wright in court when he said, "She was born a female, if that's the right terminology these days."

"Born a female, but she was, she had chosen, at a very young age, she decided that she was a male," the actor added.

"Funny how Lizzo used a slur in a song and had to remove it instantly for risk of being canceled, and yet Johnny can get away with constantly misgendering iO and calling him a lesbian slur in a text message," one Twitter user wrote as per Newsweek.

Another added, "Johnny Depp misgendering witness iO Tillet Wright for 2 minutes straight. iO is a trans man that testified he witnessed Johnny beating Amber."

However, one Depp fan tried to defend him, writing, "He referred to iO with the pronouns he used at the time that they knew each other and the time that the events he's talking about took place.”



