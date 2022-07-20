Brad Pitt slays as he rocks linen skirt to flaunt muscular and tattooed legs on red carpet

Brad Pitt mesmerised fans with his amazing appearance in a linen skirt on the red carpet while promoting his new film.

The Legendary Hollywood actor, 58, rocked linen skirt to showcase his muscular and tattooed legs on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Berlin on Tuesday.

Pitt, who shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie, looked in high spirits as he teamed the skirt with a matching brown shacket worn over a pink shirt, and on his feet he wore combat boots to edge up the look.

Hilariously, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star's dark blonde hair was tied back in a loose ponytail and he showed off his trademark stubble whilst rocking a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a slew of gold necklaces to complete the look.

The award-winning actor was all smiles and looked cool and confident as he posed on the carpet alongside his co-stars, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and Bryan Tyree Henry, who has starred alongside Brad in a number of the wildly successful Ocean's films.



Brad Pitt's excited fans could not wait and commented on his aesthetics, an in particular his linen skirt, with people taking to Twitter to praise him for it, with one tweeted: "Brad Pitt wore a skirt to the Bullet Train Premier in Germany and he absolutely slayed".

Another commented: "Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad."



One tweeted: "I’m Obsessed With Brad Pitt’s Linen Skirt", whilst another person wrote: "Watching Brad Pitt in a skirt, WOW, and Harry Styles is singing to me".

Some of Brad Pitt's fans compared the actor to Harry Styles who is known for breaking gender stereotypes when it comes to fashion.