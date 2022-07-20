Prince Harry was 'very very nervous' nervous before UN speech: 'Difficult'

Prince Harry's public speaking troubles are laid bare by expert.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrew told The Sun the Duke of Sussex once confided in her, revealing that he finds speech delivery 'really difficult'.

About his speech on Nelson Mandela, Ms Andrews said: “I covered the royals, reported on the royals, for 10 years, so I have heard Harry say and speak in this vein before.

“And I was not impressed, I’m afraid. Harry has told me himself he actually finds public speaking really difficult.

“One of the things he has said about it is he is very very nervous about it. I actually think his delivery in New York yesterday was brilliant.

“He delivered it really well. I just think he needs to sack the script writer.

“All of the tenets were great, you know, climate change, the war in Ukraine, the youth of today making a difference.

“They are all really really important and relevant things to talk about.

“I just think that Harry, you know he is a role model for a lot of young people, he could have been a lot more upbeat, he could have been a lot more energised, and he could have told us more.”