Meghan Markle lost her calm at 'female staff' during Australia trip

Meghan Markle could not contain her aggression during an unfortunate event at her first royal trip with Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their first Australia trip in 2018, were particular about recreating the legacy of Princess Diana's trip in the same country years ago.
On one of the days of their trip, Meghan is said to have lost her temper after which she engaged in an 'abrasive' gesture against the female staff.
Author Tom Bower writes: "Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.
"According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.
"Every night he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet. Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet.
Meghan was later accused of 'bullying' the royal staffers- a claim her lawyers have vehemently denied.
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez is 'happy' on her marriage with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry said a photograph of Princess Diana with Mandela is "on my wall and in my heart every day."
Disney and its Marvel superheroes will also preview their upcoming films and shows to adoring fans at the sprawling...
The Duke of Sussex blasts world leaders for a "global assault on democracy and freedom"
Lopez confirmed their Vegas wedding in her newsletter Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn...
Meghan and Harry accused of using the United Nations event as "a chance for some Netflix content"