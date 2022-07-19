Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Archie loves kids' cartoon 'Octonauts'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s three-year-old son Archie has been revealed to be a big fan of the children’s cartoon Octonauts.

The Duke of Sussex's friend JJ Chalmers recently gave an insight into Harry’s bond with his son.

Chalmers shared that the prince has been spending time doing ‘dad chats’ as both of them are fathers to a son.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star told Radio Times that he and Harry grew up together.

Gushing over his ‘some pretty extraordinary times’ with the royal, Chalmers said, “In some ways, we’ve grown up together. When we first met, we were both young lads in the military.”

“It’s been pretty lovely to move into the next stage of our life – marriage, kids – together.

“Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat.

“I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too. The kids are a similar age and have similar interests.”

Chalmers shared that his children haven’t had a play date with Archie but he's “sure they’ll get together one day soon.”