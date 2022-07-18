Meghan Markle’s parenting style for Archie, Lilibet ‘under a microscope’

Experts have just analyzed Meghan Markle’s parenting decisions regarding Archie and Lilibet.

The Baby Show Zoe Bonser referenced the Duchess’ approach and offered analysis with respect to her parenting decisions since Archie’s birth.

According to Express she claimed, “Meghan trusts in her own decisions and makes her own way when it comes to motherhood, taking influence from others outside of the Royal Family.”

“Generally, it seems Meghan and Harry strive to follow in Princess Diana’s footprints which has been described as 'very hands-on and nurturing' –”

“It was important to Diana to give her sons as normal life as possible and Meghan appears to feel the same.”

The Sleep Nanny Lucy Shrimpton even chimed in and offered some advice to the Duchess for future parenting.

She started by lauding the Duchess for setting her kids up with a ‘close bond’ in the future and claimed, “Meghan and Harry are lucky in a way because the chances are, Archie won’t remember a world without Lili in it.”

“When he’s older and being that they are so near in age, they will hopefully grow up both physically and emotionally close.”

“Relish this closeness and encourage their love and trust in one another,” she added as advice before concluding.