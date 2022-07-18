Emily Ratajkowski seeks divorce from husband

Emily Ratajkowski's four-year marriage was upended by shocking allegations of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's alleged infidelity last weekend.

Her friends claim that she has already decided to divorce him due to the supposed indiscretion.“

According to insiders, Sebastian allegedly cheated on his wife who was recently seen without her wedding ring.

The couple sold their LA house for £1.8 million less than a year after Emily gave birth to their son Sylvester Apollo.

The New York-based pair was last spotted together in June while on vacation in Italy and appeared to be getting along.