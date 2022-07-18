Emily Ratajkowski seeks divorce from husband

Emily Ratajkowski's four-year marriage was upended by shocking allegations of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's alleged infidelity last weekend.
Her friends claim that she has already decided to divorce him due to the supposed indiscretion.“
According to insiders, Sebastian allegedly cheated on his wife who was recently seen without her wedding ring.
The couple sold their LA house for £1.8 million less than a year after Emily gave birth to their son Sylvester Apollo.
The New York-based pair was last spotted together in June while on vacation in Italy and appeared to be getting along.
Meghan Markle’s refusal to reconcile with her father Thomas Markle Sr reportedly left Prince Charles ‘irritated’
Prince Harry’s much-awaited memoir is not expected to be a ‘hit piece’ by one expert, contrary to majority...
Jordyn Woods looked drop-dead gorgeous in social media snaps
Cardi B’s firstborn, Kulture, recently turned four
Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly chose Prince George’s name through an unusual method
Duchess posed at her country retreat Ray Mill House in Wiltshire to mark her 75th birthday