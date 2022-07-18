Adele soon to reveal rescheduled dates for her controversially-cancelled Vegas gigs

Singer Adele will soon announce the rescheduled dates for her cancelled gigs in Las Vegas.

Adele sparked outrage in January when she cancelled her concerts just hours before the first show was due to take place, telling the music lovers that the production was not ready.

Many fans had spent significant sums of money buying the tickets, as well as on flights and accommodation - and some had already travelled from the other side of the world to Vegas by the time Adele made her announcement.

Earlier this month Adele performed two gigs in London's Hyde Park, and The Sun says that the experience has given her "the drive" to rearrange the Vegas shows.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed the singer loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to push forward with her Vegas residency.

It added: "An announcement is coming in the next few weeks. Management have asked for a celebration to promote her return."