Prince Harry ‘doesn’t have great respect’ for stepmom Camilla?

Prince Harry reportedly doesn’t have ‘great respect’ for his step mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and also has no plans of furthering their relationship, according to a royal expert quoted by Mirror UK.

Camilla famously became stepmom to Harry and Prince William when their father Charles married her in 2005 after a long affair, and while both brothers are said to have warmed up to her eventually, Prince Harry’s relationship with her has tanked in recent years.

Talking on the Mirror podcast, Pod Save the Queen, royal expert Ingrid Seward said: “When she became a stepmum, they were very happy to embrace her. Most of their friends' parents were divorced and remarried - so it wasn't sort of a really unusual thing to happen.”

“But then it went off the boil a bit but Camilla never interfered in their lives, she really took care not to or to say 'well you can't do this or you can't do that',” she further shared.

Seward then went on to say: “If they asked her something, she would offer some advice but she really kept right in the background. But I don't think Harry has a great deal of warmth for her, he waxes and wanes with her.”



She added: "I don't know about the recent trip but certainly I think Harry was quite happy to accept Camilla in the beginning but then went off the boil about her and I don't think he holds her in great respect.”

"Things might have changed very recently since he came over here and spent a little bit of time with his father but they haven't really had a chance to be together since Harry and Meghan left so I don't think that relationship will have really developed.”

“I don't think Harry is interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life.”

Seward also shared that Prince William’s relationship with her is the opposite, with the Duke of Cambridge ‘completely appreciating’ Camilla for ‘what she’s done for his father’.