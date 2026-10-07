Lee Andrews shows off shaved head in first video statement since jail release

Lee Andrews has spoken publicly for the first time since he was released from a Dubai prison earlier this week.

In an Instagram video, the former partner of Katie Price did not mention their marriage. He talked about his release and his new buzz cut. "I haven't made a public appearance yet, so here we are," he said.

He explained that he had to shave his head, joking that he is "freshly out of jail" from "the most notorious jail in Dubai." He said he shaved it to get past a barrier in order to reach the person he needed to speak to so he could get out.

"No, I don't have a wig or a system, it's just me," he added.

Andrews also hinted at more to come. "I can't whistleblow from here but I will be doing eventually," he said. He added that he needs to say something about the "terrible ordeal" he went through.

He was first detained in Al Awir prison in mid-May and released, then sent back in July. On Tuesday, he shared a topless sauna photo with his dad, Peter, which was the first sign he was out. He also liked a post by The Sun reporting that Price had joined Channel 4's Celebrity Handcuffed.

Price, 48, ended their eight-month marriage by WhatsApp last month and has taken him out of her Instagram bio.

Earlier this month, she said on GMB that she had had enough of his lies. She said the final straw was finding that a crypto account he claimed held £37 million had just £2.20 in it. She said she still wears her wedding ring, but on the other hand, because she loves it.