Drake breaks silence on baby rumors with ex Keshia Chante

Drake has responded to rumors that he is expecting a baby with his former girlfriend, Keshia Chanté.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson of the rapper denied the speculation of fathering his second child with the fellow Canadian musician.

“It’s false,” the rep told People.

Chante recently announced her pregnancy on social media and subsequently she gave an interview to Hello! Canada.

Talking about her current relationship status she told the outlet, “I’m unavailable.”

For those unaware, the former 106 & Park co-host previously dated the rapper and was the inspiration for the line “Kiki, do you love me?” in his 2018 hit song In My Feelings.

During the interview, Chante, who is currently seven-month pregnant, kept the name of her baby's father under wraps and said, “He’s brilliant and super creative and just constantly doing things that I’m inspired by."

She further noted, “So I would love to see my son have his mannerisms and his swag.”

Chante also told the outlet that her unborn child's father actually wanted to have kids, “I’m very free-spirited, and whatever the universe wants for me, I’ll have, but he said he was ready. He set up the play and he nailed it! God bless him.”

Drake is already a father of 8-year-old son Adonis Graham, whom he welcomed with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

Back in 2022 during Drake's OVO Fest the Grammy winner raved about Chanté being his “first girlfriend” as she joined him for a performance.

Drake said, while introducing Chante to the crowd, “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car and I used to drive all the way to the west for this [one] right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her. This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life coming to the stage.”

“A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart,” he added.