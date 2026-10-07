Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'husband and wife': Secret marriage details revealed
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid began dating in October 2023
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have secretly tied the knot after being in a relationship for three years.
On Tuesday, an insider spilled to Naughty But Nice that the gold bands the pair have been spotted wearing are their wedding rings.
“Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife,” a source told the outlet “Those are their wedding rings."
"They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly," the confidant continued.
The American Sniper actor, 51, and the supermodel, 31, sparked wedding rumors after they were seen together in Paris wearing gold bands.
According to sources, the couple did not want to turn their wedding into a flashy celebrity spectacle.
“They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding,” the second source said. “They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. "
"This was a marriage, not a publicity event," a tipster added. “They’re not hiding the rings because they’re not hiding their marriage. They simply don’t believe they owe anyone an announcement.”
For those unversed, Bradley and Gigi began dating in October 2023.
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