'Saved by the Bell' star Dennis Haskins' official cause of death laid bare

Dennis Haskins’ official cause of death has been laid bare.

As per death certificate obtained by TMZ, the Saved by the Bell star died from Parkinson’s disease.

Irritable bowel syndrome, depression, high blood pressure, and benign prostatic hyperplasia were also among the medical issues Dennis faced.

For those unaware, Dennis breathed his last at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, on September 27. He was 75.

The actor’s agent, Jay Schachter, announced the heartbreaking news in a statement to THR.

“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more," Jay told the outlet. "He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED, his fans."

“He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken," he added.

Dennis was best known for playing Mr. Belding in the sitcom Saved by the Bell. He later reprised the role in the follow-up, Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Other notable projects in which Dennis has acted include A Million Ways to Die in the West, Mad Men, New Girl, and Hot in Cleveland.