NBA YoungBoy makes candid remarks about quitting rap

NBA YoungBoy, a rapper who gained fame at a young age, said his priorities have changed.

As a father of 13, the rapper said in an interview with i-D Magazine that he wants to quit his music career and focus his attention and energy on raising his children.



"I want to quit right now, actually. But all of this… It’s way bigger than me," the Bandit hitmaker said.



He explained, "I just want to make people happy, and if I can’t do that, then I just want to stay out of the way."

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, said his 'W', referring to a win, will be defined, in his view, by how well he raised his kids.



"I feel like my W will be shown through my kids, you know? It’s not about money or any of my own achievements."



Elsewhere in the interview, the Louisiana rap star explained why he deleted his Instagram account.

"I feel like I was doing a bad job of managing myself," he said, adding, "I think that certain situations and certain people turned me into a bad person, a person that I don't even like myself."

By becoming a bad person, NBA YoungBoy said he hurt people and, in turn, felt guilty.

"It doesn't feel right or good to know that you are always hurting somebody," he shared.

"I think I became a very bad person, and it's taken a big toll. It feels very lonely, actually," the rapper concluded.