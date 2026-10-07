2026 Virtual Reali-Tea Awards: Here's complete list of winner

The 2026 Virtual Reali-Tea Awards took place in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night.

More than 60 stars from Bravo, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and other platforms were gathered at Edison Ballroom to celebrate the most iconic moments and personalities in reality television.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Breakout Star

Trinity Tatum

Mia Calabrese

Alicia Carmody

WINNER: Ariana Biermann

Style Icon of the Year

Paris Hilton

Ariana Madix

Bronwyn Newport

WINNER: Meredith Marks

Favorite Dynamic Duo

Austen Kroll & Salley Carson

Layla Taylor & Miranda Hope

Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon

Winners: Lindsay Hubbard & Gemma

Hot-Tea of the Year

Bryce Alakai

Robert Irwin

Fraser Olender

Winner: Kyle Cooke

Best Reunion Performance

Maddi Reese

Jo-Ellen Tiberi

Karen Huger

Winner: Ciara Miller

Musician of the Year

Scheana Shay

Ashley Darby

Drew Sidora

Winner: Luann de Lesseps

Best Return to Screen

Carole Radziwill

Lala Kent

Vicki Gunvalson

Winners: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga & Dolores Catania

Quote of the Year

Maura Higgins, “I tink…”

Liz McGraw, “You were nev-uh homeless”

Melanie Moreno, “Gimme 10.”

Winner: Rosie Woods DiMare, “You’re a f–king slam pig!”

Best Cast