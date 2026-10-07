2026 Virtual Reali-Tea Awards: Here's complete list of winner
The 2026 Virtual Reali-Tea Awards took place at Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night
Published October 07, 2026
The 2026 Virtual Reali-Tea Awards took place in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night.
More than 60 stars from Bravo, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and other platforms were gathered at Edison Ballroom to celebrate the most iconic moments and personalities in reality television.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Breakout Star
- Trinity Tatum
- Mia Calabrese
- Alicia Carmody
- WINNER: Ariana Biermann
Style Icon of the Year
- Paris Hilton
- Ariana Madix
- Bronwyn Newport
- WINNER: Meredith Marks
Favorite Dynamic Duo
- Austen Kroll & Salley Carson
- Layla Taylor & Miranda Hope
- Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon
- Winners: Lindsay Hubbard & Gemma
Hot-Tea of the Year
- Bryce Alakai
- Robert Irwin
- Fraser Olender
- Winner: Kyle Cooke
Best Reunion Performance
- Maddi Reese
- Jo-Ellen Tiberi
- Karen Huger
- Winner: Ciara Miller
Musician of the Year
- Scheana Shay
- Ashley Darby
- Drew Sidora
- Winner: Luann de Lesseps
Best Return to Screen
- Carole Radziwill
- Lala Kent
- Vicki Gunvalson
- Winners: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga & Dolores Catania
Quote of the Year
- Maura Higgins, “I tink…”
- Liz McGraw, “You were nev-uh homeless”
- Melanie Moreno, “Gimme 10.”
- Winner: Rosie Woods DiMare, “You’re a f–king slam pig!”
Best Cast
- “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
- “The Traitors”
- “Love Thy Nader”
- Winner: “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island”
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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