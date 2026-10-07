Ben Affleck shares how losing both parents made him rethink life

Ben Affleck is opening up about how he and his brother Casey are coping after their parents, father Timothy and mother Chris, died only two months apart.

During the recent interview with GQ, the 54-year-old actor and filmmaker confessed that this was "a big year" for him and his brother as losing their parents just a couple of months apart was "a lot" for them.

For those unaware, Chris passed away on June 2 at the age of 83 while Timothy died in April at the age of 76.

Ben went on to recall the tough period, noting, "It just brings up all these - I mean, your childhood, how you were raised, you see things differently, you appreciate your parents in different ways, and you think about your own mortality and your own life and your own children and what you want to do with it.

"And the bare fact of the very fleeting nature of all of our lives kind of stares you back in the face. And you realise, yeah, we only get so much time."

Dishing on his perspective on grief, life and death, Ben shared, "Often the end of life isn’t full of wisdom and resolve. Stuff you haven’t fixed in life stays unfixed.

"And in the case of my mom, she was pretty extraordinary and brave. I mean, she’s an amazing woman, and her death really did cause me to even more deeply and fully appreciate her and her life."

The Gone Girl actor further explained, "But yeah, you face that stuff and it makes you think, ‘OK, how do I want to spend the rest of this time? Because you realise there’s not all that much of it.'"

Elsewhere during the interview, Ben also shared that he "had a complicated relationship" with his dad Timothy.