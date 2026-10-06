Prince William joins British actor to launch new initiative

Prince William on Tuesday joined actor Ross Kemp to launch a new initiative as patron of the National Emergencies Trust.

According to Kensington Palace statement, ‘Ready Together’ is a new toolkit giving communities across the UK simple, practical guidance to organise, plan and prepare before an emergency happens.

The statement said, "Many people are ready to help their neighbours in an emergency. Far fewer feel their community has a plan in place.”

Meanwhile, Ross Kemp said on social media it was , “An absolute honour to meet HRH Prince William with the National Emergencies Trust of which he is a patron and I am a proud ambassador, launching ‘Ready Together’.

Sharing another photo with the future king, Kemp jokingly wrote, "Just because I am paranoid, doesn’t mean the Prince isn’t out to get me! An absolute honour to meet HRH Prince William."







