Prince George absent as Duchess Sophie visits Eton College

Prince William’s aunt, Duchess Sophie, visited Eton College to attend the Windsor Festival's first-ever International String Competition Final.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was representing her husband, Prince Edward, who serves as patron of the Windsor Festival but is currently undertaking a royal tour of North America.

Sophie presented the competition prize to Emad Zolfaghari, a 21-year-old student at the Juilliard School, who became the inaugural violinist to claim the award.

Duchess Sophie

The historic school, established by King Henry VI in 1440, maintains longstanding royal connections through various patronages.

According to a report, Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 13-year-old son, was not present during his great-aunt's visit to the school.

Prince George started at Eton College last month , as the future British king followed in the footsteps of his father by attending the prestigious 600-year-old school.

The 13-year-old ‌grandson of King Charles was joined by his parents William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, for his arrival at his new school.

Both his father and George's uncle Prince Harry attended Eton, one of ⁠Britain's most elite schools, which is located close to the monarch's Windsor Castle, west of London, and where William and his wife Kate and their other two children Charlotte and Louis also have a home.