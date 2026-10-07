Jennifer Hudson not in rush to marry rapper Common: Here's why

Jennifer Hudson has opened up about her relationship with rapper Common.

The 45-year-old musician recently appeared on the Today show, where she described her relationship with the rapper as "divine" and made it clear that her focus had never been on marriage.

“It’s been divine, every bit of that,” Jennifer said of her relationship. “To have somebody who you can relate to on so many different levels and then to be able to have some support. "

"I’m like, ‘Can you please come and do a song at Madison Square Garden?’ To come out and perform and to do one of my favorite songs, which is ‘Glory,’ he blessed us with that," she continued.

The TV star added that she was grateful to have a reliable partner who can step in in a pinch.

“It’s nice to have somebody else to call,” Jennifer shared. “ ‘Do you mind hosting the show for me today?’ ‘Cause he can talk.”

The actress, who has been hosting a self-titled talk show since 2022, added that she's not in a rush to take her relationship with Common to the next level.

“I’ve never been that girl that feels like, ‘Okay, I’ve gotta get married,’” Jennifer noted. “I think that’s a stigma that’s placed on women.’ Automatically, we just wanna be married. I’ve never been that girl. So no, I’m not that girl.”

“If that comes, it comes when you want it to or if you want it to," she added.

For those unaware, Jennifer and Common have been in a relationship since 2022.