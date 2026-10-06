Amazon Prime Video secures exclusive Emmy Awards streaming rights for six years

In a groundbreaking move, the Emmy Awards, which have historically aired on traditional broadcast networks, will move exclusively to Amazon Prime Video for six years.

Next year, the awards show will move exclusively to Amazon Prime Video for six years.

Inking the deal between the Television Academy and Prime Video, Cris Abrego, the chair of the TV Academy, told THR, "The agreement with Prime Video is “truly an opportunity to rethink the model and not simply just renew the deal".

“For me, continuity was a big part of that. Rotating [between the big four broadcast networks] every year meant in many ways that we were starting over again with a new partner," he continued.

"That included everything from the creative, bringing on a new producer, to building partnerships with brands. That was always one of the challenges with the wheel agreement," the exec added.

However, before striking a deal with Prime Video, Abergo said he discussed the deal with network broadcasters but remained unconvinced.

Yet, at the meeting with Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Abergo said he got what he was looking for.

“Mike just he really got it,” he said, adding, “Having the ability to have one partner over six years together, to learn from that from year to year and really build from that, became exactly what we all were aligned with and wanted to do.”