Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver's angry emails days before her death surface

A court filing has revealed angry emails that Dolly Parton's nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, allegedly sent just days before the singer died.

The dispute is over security at Parton's Nashville properties. Per the lawsuit, Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, fired Seaver as head of security and filed a restraining order against him.

Seaver is accused of harassing and intimidating staff at her SongTeller Hotel and Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum. The suit says he targeted employees of She's Alive, LLC, which manages her business interests.

A heavily redacted email chain titled "Fwd: Letter from Dolly" has also surfaced, per Page Six. It was passed around Parton's team, and Seaver allegedly replied on August 22.

He allegedly told someone named Billy that if his language was too harsh, "just wait until my lawyers" come after him. He also allegedly wrote, "let's do legal violence."

The emails also included many insults. It is not clear who Billy is, or whether Seaver was replying to a letter from Parton, because of the redactions. In another email, he allegedly said a security company hired against his and Parton's wishes let an employee be assaulted.

The lawsuit also claims Seaver texted Nozell about "interfering with the operations of Dollywood" six days before Parton's death. It says he cited his military-contractor experience, access to weapons and "capacity for violence" while demanding money.

Nozell's team called the messages a "direct threat to sabotage a core business relationship."

Last week, Seaver asked the judge to delay the restraining order hearing so he could find a lawyer. Parton died on August 25 at age 80, and Seaver announced her death to the public.