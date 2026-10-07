Gypsy Rose Blanchard responds to Ken Urker's family's invitation to his funeral

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is in mourning. His partner, Ken Urker, suddenly died, leaving her and her daughter in shock.



Found dead in his home in Raceland, Louisiana, a probe is ongoing into how he died.

However, his fiancé believed the cause of death may be an overdose but is unsure whether it was intentional or accidental.

Earlier, Blanchard was invited to the funeral Urker's family is holding, and she has now responded.

“I most likely attend," the 35-year-old told People, adding the exact details of the funeral are currently unclear.

“As of right now, we don’t have any details. But they will let me know as soon as they form up solidified plans,” she said.

Separately, Blanchard is organising another event in the memories for her partner.

“But I also plan on doing a celebration of life for him here in Louisiana in addition to his celebration of life in Texas," he said.

Beyond the events, Blanchard recalls a deep emotional experience of viewing the body of Urker alongside her daughter, Aurora.

“I had therapy this morning. 'We got to see him one last time for a private viewing for his family,' she shared.

It was becoming much more difficult when Blanchard said her 21-month-old daughter recognised Urker.

“The day before yesterday, and it was the hardest thing to do. Aurora saw him and said, "Daddy."

Urker and Blanchard, meanwhile, traced their romance roots to when the latter was in prison in connection with murdering her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

But they called off the engagement in 2018; however, the pair got back together in 2019.

Still, the couple parted ways, only to reunite in 2024.