Luke Grimes clears up beef rumors with 'Yellowstone' co-star Kevin Costner

Luke Grimes has dismissed rumors of a feud with his Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner.

In an interview with USA Today on Monday, the 42-year-old actor admitted that he has not spoken to Kevin since he left the series in 2024, but there is no tension or bitterness between them.

“I have never spoken to Kevin since we stopped working together,” said Luke. “Not for any other reason other than we are both just busy guys and life moves on.”

As for whether Kevin will ever reprise the role of John Dutton on Yellowstone's spinoff, Luke said it seems unlikely.

“If there was a flashback, I would want it to be with [Kayce’s wife] Monica than John,” he said. “I think that would be more poignant to the character, but we will see.”

“There’s been no conversation, but, I sure would love it,” added Luke, who plays Kayce Dutton in the Yellowstone universe.

During the interview, Luke also shared his working experience with actress Kelsey Asbille in Yellowstone.

"I love working with her," he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Kevin's character was surprisingly killed off in the final season of Yellowstone.

Following that, rumors of a rift between him and the series creator, Taylor Sheridan, emerged.

In June, Taylor appeared on Bill Simmons' podcast, where he revealed that the 71-year-old actor wanted off of the series after three seasons but was pressured to stay for two more.

“That was in his contract. In my mind, that’s when his youngest son takes over [on the show]… But the network was so scared of not having Kevin be a part of it, even though Kevin was ready,” the series' creator said.

“He was ready to go,” added Taylor. “He had other things he wanted to do.”