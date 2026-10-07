Jeremy Allen White's reveals new role brings back fear he faced while playing Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White has revealed that playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic came with so much pressure that he used to wake up "many nights in cold sweats."

During a recent chat with People about his latest role as former Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz in Aaron Sorkin’s new film The Social Reckoning, the 35-year-old actor playing the music legend's role in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere prepared him for a real life role once again.

Allen said, "I was so excited to meet Aaron. I’ve loved Aaron for so long, but when I read the script, I realised it was a real person and...and I know what that responsibility is like."

He explained, "I had just got done playing a real and very public person, and it was a great adventure, and I loved so much of it, but it was also… it made me wake up in the middle of the night, many nights, in cold sweats."

Talking about playing Horwitz, he added, "So I was nervous about it."

For those unaware, The Social Reckoning, is the follow-up to Sorkin’s The Social Network, which tells the story of the 2021 Facebook leak involving whistleblower Frances Haugen and Horwitz.

Allen further remarked he wanted to portray the character "as honestly as possible."

"I felt the big responsibility to play Jeff, a real person," the actor shared, adding, "It is a really compelling story, and I share, I think, in the perspective of Aaron and his writing and Jeff and Frances."