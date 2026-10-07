Michael Douglas admits he once crossed a line with Julia Roberts while drunk

Michael Douglas looked back at a drunken confrontation with Julia Roberts at a Golden Globes party in the 1990s after he saw her getting close to his son Cameron.

​The 82-year-old actor, in his memoir One Helluva Ride, remembered seeing Julia, who won Best Supporting Actress for Steel Magnolias at the award ceremony, with his son, who was 11 at the time.

​Michael, who shares Cameron, 47, with ex-wife Diandra Luker, wrote in his book, "We were at the bar, and Julia had her arm around my son, kind of nuzzling him. To me, at that moment, he looked stunned…but I was pretty drunk."

​At the time he said to Julia, "Take your hands off my son and take that Golden Globe and stick it where the sun don’t shine."

​Michael, who also had a professional relationship with Julia as he produced her 1990 film Flatliner, admitted that he later regretted his behavior and even his producing partner contacted him about the incident the next morning.

​The Basic Instinct star confessed, "I’d crossed a line with the most in-demand young actress in Hollywood."

​So, as an apology, he sent the actress a bouquet of roses and personally said sorry to her and her then-fiancé and Flatliners co-star, Kiefer Sutherland.

​"Luckily, they forgave me enough to get through that and finish the picture, he shared, adding, "I remained friends with Kiefer. Julia, not so much."

​​Michael Douglas' new memoir is making headlines after he confessed his fling to his Romancing the Stone co-star Kathleen Turner on the set.