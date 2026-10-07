Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Spidey senses ignite: ‘Charles is this you getting back at me?’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is slated to go to court tomorrow, the 8th of October, 2026, against the Thamas Valley Police department, over what he claims was an unlawful arrest as well as search and entry.

For those unaware of the actual issue, it happened on the day of his 66th birthday. The world heard news at that time, of the Duke spending nearly 12 hours in police custody while Mash Farm and Royal Lodge were searched by the police. The arrest warrant was signed by an Old Bailey and sources claim no one was made aware of it beforehand. Not even the King.

However, now that his plans are about to go into motion, Ian Pelham Turner, royal broadcaster, decided to come forward with Fox News Digital and explain how bad things got in his head to warrant such a move.

He’s said that the truth of the matter is that, “he was obviously feeling very aggrieved by the police entering his home at eight in the morning and the world’s press finding out at 8:05.”

Moreover, “all sorts of questions arise” they even warn. Questions like, “‘did his brother King Charles know about this beforehand?’, ‘Did the police deliberately humiliate him?’ It has often been said he treated the police with contempt. ‘Was this a way of getting back to his alleged rudeness?’ Only time will tell.”

Now as for why the issue even cropped up, and ended with him being the first royal in decades to spend the day in police custody—the answer is in the Epstein Files. Not only is Andrew mentioned, but images of him rubbing shoulders with the convicted child sex offender have also gone public. Even his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wasn’t’ spared because email exchanges of her and the podophile also came out, and showed her gushing over the financer.