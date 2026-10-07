Why is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor fighting the Thamas Valley Police? ‘If he wins…’
What happens if Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wins lawsuit against Thamas Valley Police?
Questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s case against the Thamas Valley Police force has been buzzing all over, and with the suit going to court tomorrow, one answer finally came in.
But for those unaware of the actual issue, it happened on the day of his 66th birthday. The world heard news at that time, of the Duke spending nearly 12 hours in police custody while Mash Farm and Royal Lodge were searched by the police. The arrest warrant was signed by an Old Bailey and sources claim no one was made aware of it beforehand. Not even the King.
Moreover, according to a report by Fox News Digital, “The legal challenge could have significant consequences for the investigation, particularly if the court finds fault with how police obtained evidence.”
In light of this, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also offered his professional opinion.
He claims, “he is fighting the police process rather than waiting for the investigation to conclude. If he wins, it might affect evidence obtained through the searches which he is claiming were not lawfully conducted.”
Before concluding they also say, “the background to this is that the police have reportedly not obtained access to the unredacted Epstein files, which has reportedly affected their ability to investigate links between Andrew and Epstein. The investigation has been widened from misconduct in public office to include potential sexual misconduct. It is the first time a member of the royal family has challenged the legal process since Charles 1 in 1649.”
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