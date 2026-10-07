Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's 11-year-old son makes first major career move

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's son Silas makes first major career move

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s 11-year-old son, Silas, wants to follow in his parents footsteps.

The doting mom of two revealed that her pre-teen, who has a keen interest in the entertainment world is all set to make a cameo in her new movie Matchbox: The Movie.

She also shared that Silas is also interested in music like his father.

“My 11-year-old is a little bit of both,” Biel told E! News at the premiere of her new film in New York City on October 5.

She further spilled about Sila's role, noting, “He plays a small part in the movie at the very end, which is really cute.”

As for the 11-year-old's interest in music, Biel revealed, “He’s a DJ, so he's kind of interested in both lanes.”

The Sinner actress, who also shares six-year-old son Phineas with the Coldplay frontman, revealed they are allowing their children to explore their interests without any pressure.

“We're just kind of letting him take his time and see what happens and what he really gets interested in," she added.

Biel and Timberlake’s kids are also John Cena's big fans, as the wrestler-turned actor also stars in Matchbox, Biel said Sila and Phileas were excited to see Cena on set.

She shared, "They’re so funny. Like, I feel like their brains implode whenever they come to set, especially a set like this, where there's a hero of theirs that they're meeting. There's cool action sequences, there's fight sequences.”

Biel joked that her six-year-old was confused on set when he was witnessing the shoot.

She recalled, “I think he was like, ‘Is this real? Is this not real?’ John just got punched and he fell on the ground. My 11-year-old is like, ‘I know what this is,’ but the 6-year-old is still like, ‘What's happening here? Cannot compute.’”