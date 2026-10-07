Ben Affleck reveals why he wouldn't accept 'The Odyssey' role if offered

Ben Affleck has revealed that if Christopher Nolan had offered him the lead role in The Odyssey, he would not have accepted it at all.

The 54-year-old actor stated that it is not like he doesn't want to work with the Academy-winning director, but he believes that "there's a cost of doing such a big film."

“If they had offered me The Odyssey this year, I’d probably, I mean look that would be a very difficult question because it of all the movie in the world, like you would think, okay, I want to do a movie with Chris Nolan," Ben said during an interview with GQ.

“But I’ m very comfortable with the idea that there’s a movie that could come along that I would think like this is going to be amazing, an amazing creative experience, a great movie and a massive hit and It could be great," he continued.

“It wouldn’t thrill me, but I wouldn’t have like lasting regret or anything like that," Ben said, adding, “There’s a cost of doing that.”

The Odyssey was released in cinemas on July 17, 2026, and turned out to be a blockbuster at the global box office.

Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Zendaya played the lead roles in the film.