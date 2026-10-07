Hayden Panettiere's ex fiance takes action after her jewellery goes missing

Hayden Panettiere's ex fiance Wladimir Klitschko is worried about the late actress's belongings after he claimed her jewellery has already been sold off by a "non-family member" in a "pawn shop."

The late Nashville star's former partner, with whom she also shares an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, filed a petition in the Superior Court of California on Monday, regarding how poorly Hayden's belongings are being handled since she died.

For those unversed, the Scream actress passed away tragically after an overdose at the age of 36.

Court documents viewed by Entertainment Weekly read, “Petitioner is informed and believes that a non-family member previously connected to Hayden sold certain items belonging to Hayden, believed to include jewelry, to a pawn shop."

Hayden Panettiere with ex fiance Wladimir Klitschko

The filing further read, “The pawn shop has declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement.

"Absent such contact, there is a real and continuing risk that any remaining items, including jewelry, believed to belong to Hayden, will be sold, transferred or otherwise rendered unrecoverable."

Wladimir, who is a retired boxer, last month asked court to grant him temporary guardianship of Panettiere's estate on behalf of their daughter as the 11-year-old is the only heir.

In the court doc obtained by Page Six, the doting father noted Kaya “is entitled to the entirety” of the late Heroes star’s assets.

Wladimir stated that it’s “urgent and essential” to appoint him as temporary guardian so he “may receive, manage and hold” Kaya’s assets.

In the filing, Wladimir also pointed out that Hayden's property that belonged to her estate was removed during the ongoing investigation of her death.

He expressed his worry about not having any representative at the moment who will look after Hayden’s estate.

Wladimir further shared his fear of Hayden’s belongings getting misplaced in the future, and noted that a personal representative needs to be appointed to protect her “home and contents.”

It is pertinent to mention that the father-daughter duo lives in Ukraine.